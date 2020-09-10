William "Bill" Newman

October 9, 1936 - August 27, 2020

William "Bill" Newman was born on October 9, 1936 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of Gladys Wells Newman and Jay Newman. His grandparents, Newton Wells and Mayme Lalumander Wells, played an important role in his and his sister Darlene's life.

After graduating from Twin Falls High School, Bill served his country in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1959. He married Mardi Neff on March 29, 1963. They had two daughters, Kristy and Cheri.

Bill began his career with the Federal Aviation Administration in California in 1959 as an air traffic controller/supervisor for 26 years.

After retirement from the FAA, he worked as a special education aide helping children with developmental disabilities for thirteen years. Bill and Mardi moved back to his birthplace, Twin Falls, Idaho, in October 2000 to relish retirement as he always hoped and planned to do.

Bill most treasured spending time with his family. He also enjoyed gardening, rock collecting, walking, hiking, volunteering at the Mustard Seed Thrift Store and healthy eating. Bill accepted Jesus as his Savior a few months before he was married. His faith grew stronger over the past eight years and he and Mardi faithfully attended church services together.

Bill passed away suddenly on August 27, 2020 with his wife at his side. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mardi, his daughters, Kristy and Cheri, grandchildren, Nicole and Kyle, sister Darlene and sister-in-law Carol. The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26 at The Twin Falls Reformed Church located at 1631 Grandview Drive North in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ministries of Twin Falls Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.