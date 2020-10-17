Menu
Search
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Raymond Carder

William Raymond Carder

April 4, 1941 ~ October 13, 2020

William (Bill) Raymond Carder, 79, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Cassia Regional Hospital.

William was born on April 4, 1941 in Kimberly, Idaho to Raymond and Betty Carder.

On September 22, 1964 William married the love of his life, Judy Bjornson, in Elko, NV.

William is survived by his lovely bride, Judy, children, Lori (Mark) Hagen, April (Lynn) Culley, Kimberlee Leedom, and Jacob Carder, his sister, Carole Calton, 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Jolanta (JoJo), a son Shawn, son in law Jeffery Leedom, grand daughter Tiffany Hanchey, sisters Francis and Margaret, and his brother Michael.

Services are under the care of Parkes Funeral Home. For sending condolences to the family, and any additional information, please please visit www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.