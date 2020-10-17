William Raymond Carder

April 4, 1941 ~ October 13, 2020

William (Bill) Raymond Carder, 79, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Cassia Regional Hospital.

William was born on April 4, 1941 in Kimberly, Idaho to Raymond and Betty Carder.

On September 22, 1964 William married the love of his life, Judy Bjornson, in Elko, NV.

William is survived by his lovely bride, Judy, children, Lori (Mark) Hagen, April (Lynn) Culley, Kimberlee Leedom, and Jacob Carder, his sister, Carole Calton, 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Jolanta (JoJo), a son Shawn, son in law Jeffery Leedom, grand daughter Tiffany Hanchey, sisters Francis and Margaret, and his brother Michael.

