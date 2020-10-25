William Russell Woodfin, Jr.

July 13, 1944 ~ October 02, 2020

Bill Woodfin Jr. was born on July 13th, 1944, to William and Dixie Woodfin in South Pittsburgh, Tennessee. He passed away on October 2nd, 2020, after an incredibly courageous battle with cancer.

The oldest of four children, Bill grew up between Tennessee, Arizona, and Alaska. In 1963, Bill joined the Navy, where he served with courage and distinction. While stationed in the Mediterranean region, Bill met and married Rosaria Woodfin. Upon returning to the United States, he decided to further his education. Despite working full time and raising three children, he succeeded in obtaining a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland. Bill later worked for the government as a quality control specialist at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

In 1995 Bill moved to Buhl and soon became active with the Dilettantes Theater Group in Twin Falls. Over the course of several years, he acted in and helped to put on productions such as Fiddler on the Roof, The Wind in the Willows, Crazy for You, and many others. Theater was in fact one of Bill's greatest passions, along with Jazz, philosophy, and rock climbing. Bill's love for the dramatic arts started when he appeared in the 1973 crime drama Lucky Luciano, and continued to grow throughout the rest of his life. Though Bill moved away from Idaho in 2009, the Magic Valley continued to hold a special place in his heart, especially since most of his family still lived in the area. After settling in Arizona, Bill created the Bare Bones Theater Group, where together with his partner Mary Meredith he scripted, produced, and acted in numerous plays in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Bill's wit, intelligence, and joyful conviviality enriched every community he touched, and he will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He was preceded by his parents Bill and Dixie Woodfin and his sister Wanda Foster. He is survived by his children Lawrence, Fabiana, and Maria Paola Woodfin; by his grandchildren Nevin, Rita, and Dario; by his sisters Susan Ramirez and Jane George; by his nieces Dixie Graybill and Alexa Ramirez; and by his nephews Robert and Michael Foster, Albert and Yuri Ramirez, and Donald and David George. Bill will be lovingly remembered for the unconditional love he felt for his children, for the boundless curiosity with which he carved new paths in life, and for the genuine lightheartedness with which he lived this life. Godspeed, Bill. May you always trip the light fantastic.