William (Bill) Leland Stuart

April 1, 1938 - June 17, 2021

William (Bill) Leland Stuart passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 17, 2021, in Anchorage Alaska. Bill was born on April 1, 1938, in Burley, Idaho to Thomas Leland Stuart and Dora Estella Stamper. In June 1957, he married the love of his life, Joy Dawn Brown, and they were married 60 years until her death in 2017. Bill joined the Navy in 1961 and traveled with his bride to Memphis, San Francisco, and San Diego and was very proud to serve his country for the 4 years he was enlisted. In 1965, he began work for Amalgamated Sugar Company and worked there until his retirement in 1999. In 1971, Bill and Joy welcomed their one and only daughter, Nichell Dawn, and in 2007 welcomed their one and only granddaughter, Emily Dawn and was a very proud and devoted father and grandfather. Bill enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking and was a big fan of John Wayne. He was very involved in the Elk's and Moose's Lodges in the Magic Valley area and contributed to many of the charitable causes they supported.

He is survived by his daughter, Nichell (Nikki) Dawn Moore and granddaughter, Emily Dawn Moore of Anchorage, Alaska; brother, Calvin McMillan of Vancouver, Washington; sister-in-law's, Sherrall Hanks of Meridian, Idaho, Mary Stuart of Seeley Lake, Montana and Phyllis McMillan of Vancouver, Washington; brother-in-law Dellos Brown of Twin Falls, Idaho; and the many niecesephews, grandniecesephews, cousins, and the countless friends he met throughout his life who he considered family.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dora; wife, Joy; brother, Earl Clain Stuart; sister, Nancy McMillan Stapleman. The family would like to thank the Anchorage VA and the JBER hospital in Anchorage, Alaska for their incredible care provided to Bill as well as to all the prayers and concerns for us during that time. An open house will be held on October 16, 2021, from 1 pm-4 pm at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name. "Remember who you are, what you stand for, and what's most important in your life."-James A. Murphy