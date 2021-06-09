William (Bill) L. Virtue

September 11, 1947 - June 6, 2021

William (Bill) L. Virtue, age 73, of Twin Falls Idaho, passed away on June 6, 2021, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

Bill was born September 11, 1947, in Bonners Ferry Idaho, where he graduated high school as well. He worked as an internationally Certified Alcohol & Drug Counselor for decades and has helped thousands of people overcome addiction. He was the owner operator of Lifestyle Changes Counseling. He is survived by his biological children William Shane Virtue, Shannon Mae Smith, and Sherri Ann Garcia, and his stepchildren Mary Ella McCowen, and Naomi Ella Marchand. He is preceded in death by his Father George Virtue, and his mother Wilma Cassidy.

Bill was a man who cared about everyone. He wanted to help where he could, and always tried to build up the people around him. He made mistakes in the first half of his life that he worked very hard to make up for the last half of his life. After he turned his life around, he dedicated it to helping others do the same. In the end, that is what Bill's legacy is, helping people to recover and live. After his own recovery, his children were the most important part of his life, and he made sure they knew that.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel located at 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls Idaho. Chaplain Paul Jordan will be officiating. You may view the service by visiting William's obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.