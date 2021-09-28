William "Bill" Wilkins

1952 - 2021

William "Bill" Wilkins of Gooding, Idaho, passed away at age 69 from respiratory complications on Thursday, September 23, 2021, with his three daughters and son's-in-laws by his side.

He fought Covid hard, kept his nurses in check, and had his goofy sense of humor to the end.

Survivors include partner - Ellen Logan; brother - Bob (DeAnne) Wilkins; sister - Barbara (Rex) Bahr; his three daughters - Jaymie (Deven) Hatfield, Dana Wilkins, Ayla (Brian) Birch; and five grandchildren.

We'll miss you, Grandpa Willy.

He was preceded in death by his parents - Henry Jr. (Hank) Wilkins and Rena Kemper; his stepfather - Ken Kemper; his brothers - Kenneth and Larry; and grandson - Dakota.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.