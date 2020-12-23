Wilma Dean Kirkland-Thomas

December 7, 1932 ~ December 18, 2020

Wilma Dean Kirkland-Thomas is "Dancing with the Stars." She quietly passed away in Boise, Idaho, from natural causes on Friday, December 18, 2020. She will be missed for her smile, her selflessness, and her quick wit.

Wilma was born in Carey, Idaho on December 7, 1932, to Nathan and Myrtle Kirkland. At the age of five, she lost her mother, her younger sister Cora Lee, and many family members to typhoid fever. Surviving typhoid herself, Wilma went on to develop the strong sense of independence that she kept throughout her life.

Wilma moved to Salt Lake City to find her own way when she was twenty. It was there that she gave birth to her first son, Rick, whom many years later put the pieces together and was welcomed back into our lives with open arms. Wilma went on to become a dance instructor for Arthur Murray Studios, and later an Accounting Clerk for Skaggs / Alpha Beta stores.

She married Lloyd Thomas with whom she had two additional sons, Lance and Craig, who were the light of her life as a "hockey mom." Wilma and Lloyd later divorced.

Wilma served as a Senior Companion for Salt Lake County and touched many lives with her selfless service.

Wilma is proceeded in death by her son Lance, and is survived by her sons, Craig Thomas, of Boise, Idaho, and Rick Robins, of Salt Lake City, Utah. A Memorial Celebration will be held next Spring when conditions permit.