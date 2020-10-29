Zola Luthy Kohntopp

September 2, 1921 - October 25, 2020

On September 2nd, 1921 Zola Chatwin was born in Rexburg, Idaho. She later took the name of her second father Theodore Ricks and Mother Beulah Ricks. On October 25th, 2020 She was called home to live with her Heavenly Father.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ferdinand Thomas Luthy, her parents, and 7 siblings, Arvele Edwin, Elaine, Jay, Elizabeth, Lynn, Willard Bunnell (Bunny), and Shirley.

Zola was also preceded in death by her second husband, Bill Madron, and her third husband Ray Kohntopp. (She was proposed to by a fourth.. but she declined saying "three was enough"!)

She is survived by a daughter, Jeanne B. Killgore (Bill) of Colorado, and son Verle Luthy (Annyta) of Boise Idaho.

Zola spent many years in the Glens Ferry, Hammett area where Ferdie farmed, and she cooked for the workers. They lived just off of the interstate where it was easy for anyone who knew and loved her could stop and spend some time with her. She loved seeing and preparing meals for anyone who came by. Her shining glory was preparing Thanksgiving dinner for her entire family and seeing how many people she could squeeze into her tiny double wide living room. The grandchildren especially enjoyed playing in the outbuildings, climbing trees, and spending the whole day doing what kids did back then.

Grandchildren include: Brett Ace Ballard, Derek N. Ballard, and Brady Trent Ballard, by Jeanne B. Killgore, Wade Luthy, Marnie Luthy and Erin Luthy by Verle Luthy.

As you can imagine being on of 8 children there were many, many, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces nephews, and step children. She dearly loved them all.

In 2007, after the death of her third husband Raymond Kohntopp, she moved to Colorado to live with her daughter, Jeanne and Bill Killgore.

She will be buried beside her first husband Ferdinand Thomas Luthy at Glen Rest Cemetery in Glens Ferry, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 Saturday October 31, 2020.