Connie Lee Archer Hubbard
Connie Lee Archer Hubbard, 69, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at SOVAH-Martinsville.
Connie was born June 19, 1951, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Dewey and Frances Broughman Archer.
Connie was a member of Friendly Christian Church and Drewry Mason High School Class of 1969. She was employed by Memorial Hospital of Martinsville as a File Clerk in the X-Ray Department and the Walmart Bakery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Hubbard; sister, Linda Ayers; and brother, Ronnie Broughman.
Connie is survived by her son, Dewey Archer (Renee); sister, Kaye Grogan; four grandchildren, Tiffany Archer, Jacob Atkins, Katie Perkins, and Kevin Perkins; and four great-grandchildren, Jace Nolan, Jax Archer, Kami Perkins, and Kendi Perkins.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor James Jordan, officiating. Burial will follow at the Ayers Family Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Friendly Christian Church. The family will receive friends at other times at the home, 568 Ferndale Dr., Collinsville, Virginia.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.