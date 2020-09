Alexis C. LeeSeptember 26, 2020Alexis C. Lee, 70, of Sellers Street, Martinsville, Va., transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her residence.A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Lee family.