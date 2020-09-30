Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Jean Griggs
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Barbara Jean Griggs

September 13, 1951 - September 27, 2020

Barbara Jean Griggs, 69, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 13, 1951, in Martinsville, to the late George Washington Griggs and the late Pauline Virginia Smith Griggs. She had been a barber for 46 years and later became owner of Progressive Barbershop.

The funeral will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Refuge Temple Ministries with Elder Alan Preston officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. A floating visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.