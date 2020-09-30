Barbara Jean Griggs
September 13, 1951 - September 27, 2020
Barbara Jean Griggs, 69, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 13, 1951, in Martinsville, to the late George Washington Griggs and the late Pauline Virginia Smith Griggs. She had been a barber for 46 years and later became owner of Progressive Barbershop.
The funeral will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Refuge Temple Ministries with Elder Alan Preston officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. A floating visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
