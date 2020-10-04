Dearest Byrd family,

Our deepest sympathy upon the death of your very special Mother. Your parents and my in-laws were among the first to join the Kings Grant community and they lived next door to one another. Ed and Ardelle Porter enjoyed many years of friendship and travel adventures. I've enjoyed visiting with your mom on my trips to the "big house" to get the mail. She was a lovely lady and will be missed. Joan & Gregg Mason

Joan Mason Acquaintance October 4, 2020