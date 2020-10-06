Freda Jane Knight
July 31, 1953 - October 4, 2020
Freda Jane Knight of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at home. She was born on July 31, 1953, to the late Emmett E. and Mary Collier Knight. Freda was a 1971 graduate of Drewry Mason High School and was self-employed as a bookkeeper for 32 years. She enjoyed reading, fishing and her grandchildren.
Freda is survived by a daughter, Rebecca C. Johnson (Rocky); a son, Robert A. Knight (Scotty); four sisters, Kaye Edwards, Faye Coe (Terry), Charlotte Gilley (Ken) and Betsy Donley (Jody); five grandchildren, Zachary Gillespie, LeeAnna Ferguson, Kaden Knight, Ava Knight and Tal Richardson; and a special companion, Harry “Tom” Guynn.
The funeral will be on Thursday October 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service with Christopher Coe officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The visitation will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, and other times at the home of her daughter, Rebecca Johnson, at 1665 Phospho Springs Road in Ridgeway.
Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church Street, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2020.