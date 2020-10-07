Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lois Brown Purdy
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1933
DIED
October 5, 2020
Lois Brown Purdy

January 1, 1933 - October 5, 2020

Lois Brown Purdy, 87, of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Gibson House in Reidsville, N.C. Lois was born on January 1, 1933 the daughter of the late Charlie S. Brown and the late Florence Tedder Brown. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband, William E. Purdy Sr.; brothers, Charles R. Brown and Kent W. Brown.

Lois was a long time member of Pleasant Grove Christian Church and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Lois is survived by sons, William E. Purdy Jr. (Lori) of Pleasant Grove and Robert B. Purdy of Bassett; daughter, Jan P. Plaster (Jack) of Preston; grandchildren, Tommy Purdy, Robby Purdy, Jessica Lucas, Justin Purdy, Michelle Spencer and J. D. Plaster; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Luther T. Brown of Rocky Mount; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, in the Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Martinsville with Pastor Jim Pence and Pastor Scottie Lucas officiating.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Purdy family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery
, Martinsville, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
What a wonderful lady, she wii be missed. My deepest sympathy to Jan and Jack, Jessica and her precious children . Love Rita Owens
Rita Owens
Family
October 6, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of the family.
Janice Lott
October 6, 2020
I'm sorry about this and would like to let the family know that I am thinking of them
William Winningham
Friend
October 6, 2020