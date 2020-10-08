Gerald Wayne Hudson
August 1, 1949 - October 4, 2020
Gerald Wayne Hudson, 71, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born August 1, 1949, in Henry County, Va., to the late Edith Hill Hudson and Ormond Elwin Hudson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Paulette Hudson.
Mr. Hudson served in the United States Army and was owner of a metal fabrication company.
He is survived by his wife, Bonita Cassidy Hudson; son, Jeffrey Hudson and wife, Christine of Greensboro, N.C.; grandson, Joshua Hudson; sisters, Tammy Swank and Dottie Haley, both of Martinsville, Va.; and brother, Garnett Hudson of Martinsville, Va.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Patrick Memorial Gardens with Pastor David Deisher officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pa., 18901.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Hudson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 8, 2020.