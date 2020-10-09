Bouldin Margaret Wilson
October 7, 2020
On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Margaret Wilson Bouldin, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 74. She was born October 25, 1945 in Stokes County, N.C., to Sam P. Wilson and Gladys L. Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers "Lonzie" Wilson, A.J. Wilson, and Cecil Wilson.
Margaret graduated from Mary Baldwin College with a B.A. in Business/Accounting. She was a member of Starling Avenue Baptist Church of Martinsville where she served as a past president of Baptist Young Women. She was a former member of the Pythian Sisters, Past Chief, and Martinsville Jaycettes, where she held various offices.
Margaret is survived by her husband, William R. Bouldin of the residence; daughter, Christy B. Richardson (David) of Lafayette, Colo.; a son, William Mark Bouldin of Martinsville, and one grandson, Chase W. Richardson; sister, Patsy Wilson of Ridgeway, Va., and brother, David Wilson (Becky) of Stuart, Va.
Due to Covid concerns there will be no visitation. There will be a private family burial. Friends are welcome to call the family at the home on Kenmar Drive.
Memorials may be made to Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.,
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 9, 2020.