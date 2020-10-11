Menu
William Dwight Shields, 74, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1946, to the late William Shields and Beulah R. Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Basil T. Thompson; and brother, Scotty L. Thompson.

Mr. Shields was retired from Hooker Furniture and was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Hilda Self Shields of Martinsville, Va.; daughter, Angela Carol Shields of Ferrum, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Bradley William Shields and Amanda Shields; sisters, Nelda S. Tawse of Georgia, Sharon T. Tudor of North Carolina, and Carol T. Isley of South Carolina; brother, Jay Thompson of Virginia; and grandchildren, Christopher, Jackson, Ethan, and Cowan Shields.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor David Gilleran officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, also at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Shields family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA 24115
Oct
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA 24115
Mrs. Shields, Bradley and the entire family you have our deepest sympathy. My mind goes back to Mr. Shields coaching days when he coached our son Brooks Harris. He was truly a wonderful person. May God bless you during this storm. Love, Peter, Willie Mae and the Harris Family
Williemae Harris
Friend
October 11, 2020