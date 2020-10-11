Lou Sharlene Martin
Lou Sharlene Martin, age 91, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Sharlene was born on July 11, 1929, in Henry County, to the late Moter Martin and the late Lelia Ethel Hopkins Martin. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Zelma Martin; one brother, Delbert Martin; and one nephew, Jeff Cassell. She was employed by Fieldcrest Mills for many years. She attended Goodwill Baptist Church.
Sharlene is survived by three sisters, Bernice Martin, Nancy Turner, and Patty Cassell; one niece, Dana Scott (Stuart); and two great nieces, Jessica Phillips and Tiffany Kitchen.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. J.D. Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in the Hopkins Family Cemetery.
The family will have a floating visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m.
. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia, is respectfully serving the Martin family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 11, 2020.