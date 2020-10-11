Drewey Tincher
Drewey Tincher passed on October 7, 2020, in Biloxi, Miss. Drewey was born on May 1, 1935, in Ridgeway, Va., to Albert Andrew and Zula Kate Compton Tincher.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955, during his 23 years of military service, he served twice in Vietnam and was stationed in Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He served as a U.S. Navy Seabee working to build the domestic and international infrastructure of U.S. military bases. He never missed a day of work in his life, always had his shirt pressed and hair combed neatly, and was as sometimes stubborn as they come. After retirement, he continued to work with his hands and spend time outdoors. He was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and an avid gardener, specializing in potatoes, roses and blueberry bushes. If he liked you, he would leave fresh fruits and veggies on your doorstep.
Drewey is survived by wife, Jean Tincher; his son, Lieutenant Commander Gary A. Tincher; his daughter, Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner; three sisters, Nita Turner, Lennie Tincher, and Pauline Sweeney; four grandchildren Jennifer Davault, Nicholas Tincher, Lauren Ladner, and Lucas Ladner; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Jayana Davault.
A Celebration of Life at the Naval Base Gulfport Chapel will be held on April 17, 2021. RSVP to [email protected]
RSVP to [email protected]
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 11, 2020.