Frank Baker Sr.October 8, 2020Our family and friends bade farewell to our Dad on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Mount Olive East Christian Church family cemetery.We knew our Dad loved and adored us. He was careful to teach us the value of hard work, to treat everyone with kindness, and to just do the right thing. He walked the talk and set the example for us to see.Our Dad was fond of his three sisters-in-law as well, Elaine (Billy), Marjorie (deceased, Henry) and Emmagene (Jerome). He considered them the sisters he never had.We will carry on our Dad's legacy. We will remember Proverbs 13:24 and 22:6, the value of hard work and the importance of knowing our family roots. We will teach these principles to our children, Cherisse, Monee, Frank III, Seth, and Phillip II. And they will teach your great-grandchildren, Demarko, Jamond, Trevor, Monie, Nimisha, Ty, Gabe, and Malie. And we will always remember sweet Charlie (October, 2008 - February, 2016).We are grateful to everyone who supported us on this journey. And a special thanks to friend and the neighbors who looked out for our Dad, Susan Evans, Joyce Southern, Alphonso Reynolds, Nathaniel Valentine, and Arnetta "Snookie" Patterson.Our Dad is not lost, he was just called Home. We will miss him and our memories of him are cherished more than ever before."But blessed are those who trust in the Lord and have made the Lord their hope and confidence." Jer.17:7 NLT