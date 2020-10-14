Menu
Raymond M. Moore, 84, of Martinsville, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Cone Green Valley Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. He was born in Henty County on January 15, 1936, to the late George W. Moore and the late Catherine Barbour Moore. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Coleman Moore and two brothers, George Moore and Jimmie Moore.

He was a member of the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, a United States Army veteran and retired from Dupont. Raymond was a talented woodworker, loved bluegrass music and was an avid golfer and car enthusiast.

He is survived by a son, Kenneth Moore; a daughter, Sandra Moore; grandson, Jimmie Moore; sister, Carolyn Hudson.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held Friday afternoon at 1 p.m., in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel.

Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 63, Bethel Circle, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Moore family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 14, 2020.
Raymond was a good man who loved his family. He was always ready to help anyone he knew and did. He will be missed by many.
Jim & Michelle Tuggle
Friend
October 13, 2020
Raymond and Sadie were such nice people. Raymond did work for us at Ocean Lakes and we enjoyed dealing with him. Always so kind and efficient. Our deepest sympathy to the family.
Linda & Norman Joyce
October 12, 2020