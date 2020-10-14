Raymond M. Moore
January 15, 1936 - October 11, 2020
Raymond M. Moore, 84, of Martinsville, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Cone Green Valley Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. He was born in Henty County on January 15, 1936, to the late George W. Moore and the late Catherine Barbour Moore. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Coleman Moore and two brothers, George Moore and Jimmie Moore.
He was a member of the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, a United States Army veteran and retired from Dupont. Raymond was a talented woodworker, loved bluegrass music and was an avid golfer and car enthusiast.
He is survived by a son, Kenneth Moore; a daughter, Sandra Moore; grandson, Jimmie Moore; sister, Carolyn Hudson.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held Friday afternoon at 1 p.m., in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel.
Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 63, Bethel Circle, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Moore family.
