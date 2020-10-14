Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roslyn Warren Ramsey
Roslyn Warren Ramsey

October 8, 2020

Roslyn Warren Ramsey, 96, of Kings Grant Retirement Community passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She entered the Kings Grant Retirement Community in May 1993. Prior to moving to Kings Grant, she was a social worker in Richmond, Va.

She was preceded in death by husband and grandson. Survivors include a son, a daughter, and grandson.

Interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park, Richmond, Va.

Memorials may be made to the Kings Grant Fellowship Fund, 300 Kings Way Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Ramsey family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.