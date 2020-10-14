Roslyn Warren Ramsey
October 8, 2020
Roslyn Warren Ramsey, 96, of Kings Grant Retirement Community passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She entered the Kings Grant Retirement Community in May 1993. Prior to moving to Kings Grant, she was a social worker in Richmond, Va.
She was preceded in death by husband and grandson. Survivors include a son, a daughter, and grandson.
Interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park, Richmond, Va.
Memorials may be made to the Kings Grant Fellowship Fund, 300 Kings Way Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Ramsey family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
