Connie Kirk
August 28, 1933 - October 12, 2020
Connie Kirk of Roanoke, Virginia, died peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020.
She was born Constance Marie Cline on August 28, 1933, in Martinsville to Damon Boyd Cline and Mary Gatewood Cline.
Connie leaves behind two daughters, Courtney K. Peery and Kimberly K. Vandeweghe, and four grandchildren, Michael Vandeweghe, Anne Clarke Vandeweghe, Taylor Anne Peery, and Palmer Peery.
She graduated from Martinsville High School in Martinsville, Va.
She lived in Martinsville, Va. for most of her life, where she worked and retired from the Social Security Administration. Connie married Robert Clarke Kirk, a United States Navy veteran, a University of North Carolina (UNC) graduate, and the love of her life. Together they started a family with two girls.
She was a lifelong member on Broad Street Christian in Martinsville. Connie later moved to Roanoke, Va., in 2003 where she became a devoted member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church.
Anyone who knew Connie knew she was strong willed and loved to play Bridge. She was a breast cancer survivor and she stood by her husband's side as he suffered from Alzheimer's.
Above all, Connie prided herself in her daughters' close bond to each other. She was an only child, and it gave her great joy to see Courtney and Kimberly lean on each other as much in celebration as in times of hardship.
The family finds peace in knowing that Connie and her husband, Bob, are reunited after he patiently waited for her for 18 years in Heaven.
The family would like to thank Park Oak Grove and their staff for their care, support, and friendship over the last few years. Also, we would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their care and support over the last month.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cave Spring United Methodist Church and Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 14, 2020.