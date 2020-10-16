Sidney Alton Deans
September 16, 1938 - October 15, 2020
Sidney Alton Deans, of Bassett, Va., passed on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Martinsville, Va. He was born September 16, 1938, Johnston County, N.C., and resided in Goldsboro and Raleigh prior to moving to Henry County, Va., in 1982. He retired from Advance Auto Parts with 25 years service having worked in their Church Street store, Martinsville and having worked in their Collinsville store and managed their Martinsville store on Rt. 220 south.
He was a member of Rolesville Lodge No.683 A.F. & A.M. Rolesville, N.C., Piedmont Lodge No. 152 A.F. & A.M., Martinsville, VA, Raleigh Consistory; thirty-second degree and Scottish Rite Temple. He continued in the Shrine affiliating with Sudan Temple, A.A.O.N.M.S. of New Bern, N.C., was a Charter member of Amran Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. of Raleigh, N.C., Martinsville Chapter No.66 Order of Eastern Star and Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church in Bassett, Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvorena Hatcher Deans and Delma Lumas Deans of Goldsboro, N.C., and grandson Mykael Thomas Fjestad and brother Kenneth Rabon Deans.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Claudia Switzer Deans of the home and her sons, Hampton Harrison Ingram (Tammy), Bassett Va., and Roderick Ramsey Ingram (Dan) Norfolk; and one grandson, Blaine Ellyson Ingram.
Also, surviving are his sister, Shelby Deans Ward and husband, Bob, of Johnson City, Tenn.; and two brothers, Randy Blake Deans, Pikeville, N.C., and Jerry Melburn Deans of New Bern, N.C.; and one nephew and five nieces.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, Martinsville, Va. Memorials may be made to the Bassett Historical Center, 3964 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, Va., 24055 or Bassett Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1950 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., 24055.
Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., is proudly serving the Deans family. Online condolences may be made at www.Mckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 16, 2020.