Cory Jaron Mayo
March 7, 1986 - October 14, 2020
Cory Jaron Mayo, 34, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Robyn Gayle; parents, Bishop Joseph J. Mayo Sr. and Linda S. Mayo; brothers, Joseph J. (Lissette) Mayo Jr. and Jocore Mayo; grandmother, Mary Shelton; his loving nephews; godbrother, Antwan Price; godsisters, Alishia Hairston and Marlena Gilbert; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Paradise Cathedral, 1301 Melrose Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24017. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. A public viewing will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory and the family will receive friends from until 8 p.m. at Paradise Cathedral. Due to COVID-19, a face covering and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 18, 2020.