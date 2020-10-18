Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cory Jaron Mayo
1986 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1986
DIED
October 14, 2020
Cory Jaron Mayo

March 7, 1986 - October 14, 2020

Cory Jaron Mayo, 34, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Robyn Gayle; parents, Bishop Joseph J. Mayo Sr. and Linda S. Mayo; brothers, Joseph J. (Lissette) Mayo Jr. and Jocore Mayo; grandmother, Mary Shelton; his loving nephews; godbrother, Antwan Price; godsisters, Alishia Hairston and Marlena Gilbert; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Paradise Cathedral, 1301 Melrose Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24017. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. A public viewing will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory and the family will receive friends from until 8 p.m. at Paradise Cathedral. Due to COVID-19, a face covering and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
1002 Moorman Road, Roanoke, VA 24016
Oct
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Paradise Cathedral
Oct
24
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Paradise Cathedral
1301 Melrose Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
19 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. You and your family are in my prayers.
Brenda Haley
Friend
October 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss, he was a nice guy. Glad to have known him.
Ahsha Martin
Friend
October 17, 2020
Sorry for your lose
Jacqueline Joyce
Friend
October 17, 2020
Condolences
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Family
Rev Gary Alexander pastor
Sis judy Starkey. Secretary
Sis .Roberta Carter corresponding sec
Roberta Carter
Family
October 17, 2020
Praying for the family in Jesus Name
Linda Dunnaville
October 17, 2020
May god continue to give peace and comfort to your family on the loss of cory may he ri
Lisa barnett
October 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Antoinette Hatten & Family
Family
October 17, 2020
To my friend Bishop Joe Mayo and family. May God's comforting presence give you peace and keep you.
Rena Kasey, Mauricia, Maxwell Plummer
Friend
October 17, 2020
My sincere condolences to you and your family Bishop
James Pullings Jr
Friend
October 17, 2020
My deepest condolence to the family. Praying for your family.
Shirley Blagmon-Brooks
Friend
October 17, 2020
My deepest condolence to the family sorry to hear of the passing of your loved one but know that he's resting over on the other side and I know that you know you'll see him again again prayers for confidence strength to the family
Terry Board
Friend
October 16, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to the family and friends. May God continue to give you all the peace that comforts at this time.. Linda you're in our thoughts and prayers. Your Classmates of G. W. Carver High School 1972
Pamela Griffin
Classmate
October 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Judy Nichols-Johnson
Friend
October 16, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Prayers to your family.
Catherine Pinkard
October 16, 2020
May god watch over your family in the time of sorrow. Just trust god, he is always with you.
Greg & Dee Brower
October 16, 2020
My prayers, condolences and sympathy are with family. Cory was very special and close to my heart. He was loved by many family members. It's so hard to believe he's gone. He was so young. But only God has the answers to why He wanted Cory. Cory will be truly missed.
Jessie williams
October 16, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy and condolences, and continuing to keep you all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Shannon Bray
Friend
October 15, 2020
May our God of comfort bless you with peace that passes understanding both now and in the days to come.
Isaac and Charlene Scott
October 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Camila Clements
Friend
October 14, 2020