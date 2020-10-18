Lynn Wehlau



Lynn Wehlau, 74, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020. She was born on Good Friday, April 19, 1946, in La Grange, Ill., to the late Henry Warren Wehlau and late Beryl Louise Wehlau.



She graduated from Western Carolina University after attending Northern Illinois University and was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She continued education throughout her life and was a highly regarded, active citizen as a volunteer for CONTACT and a member of the local Rotary Club. She headed Citizens Against Family Violence for 14 years before retirement and eventually started her own business as a massage therapist while pursuing her hobbies of travel, painting, stamp collecting, and grandparenting. She was an educator, a citizen, a volunteer, an entrepreneur, and a loving mother.



She is survived by her children, Steven Witek (Melanie) of North Carolina, and Berry Witek (Sabine) of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Camron, Leon, and Elise; sister, Barabara Wehlau-Burr of Washington, along with a host of nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janis Cielinski.



A private ceremony will be held at a later date.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 18, 2020.