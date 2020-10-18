Dorothy Myers Arnold
Dorothy Myers Arnold, 93, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1926 to the late James Myers and Cordie Myers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Dewey "E.D." Arnold Jr.
Mrs. Arnold was a member of Villa Heights Baptist Church and was retired from Pannill Knitting where she worked at a yarn purchaser.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa M. Martin of Collinsville, Va. and Sandra A. Wimbish of Fieldale, Va.; sons, David A. Arnold (Nancy) of Fieldale, Va. and Danny R. Arnold (Julie) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister, Fran Osterheldt of Deland, Florida; grandchildren, Jim Arnold (Brandy), Ed McGee (Andra Blatt), Tommy McGee (Robyn), Chelsea Krontz (Jonathan), Dustin Wimbish (Stephanie), Matt Wimbish (Kasey), John Wimbish (Ashley), and Ray Arnold; and 18 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor Carl Keith officiating.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Arnold family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 18, 2020.