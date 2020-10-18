Harriett Ann Waller



Funeral services for Harriett Ann Waller, 87, who transitioned on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at her home will be held on Monday October 19, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries. Elder Alan Preston will officiate. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. A floating visitation will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hines Funeral Services chapel with the family being present from 4 until 5 p.m. and will be at the home at 214 Massey Street at other times.



All services will be held with guidelines set forth by the CDC which include a facial covering and social distancing.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 18, 2020.