Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harriett Ann Waller
Harriett Ann Waller

Funeral services for Harriett Ann Waller, 87, who transitioned on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at her home will be held on Monday October 19, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries. Elder Alan Preston will officiate. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. A floating visitation will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hines Funeral Services chapel with the family being present from 4 until 5 p.m. and will be at the home at 214 Massey Street at other times.

All services will be held with guidelines set forth by the CDC which include a facial covering and social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Oct
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Refuge Temple Ministries
Oct
19
Burial
Carver Memorial Gardens
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
To my Waller Family my prayers are with you'll doing this time of loss.I know God will sustain each and everyone of you.
Caffey(BB) Dandridge
October 18, 2020
Thomas and the entire family, you have my deepest sympathy. Harriet was a nice person.
Willie Mae Harris
October 18, 2020