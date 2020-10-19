Bobby Guy DillonOctober 18, 2020Bobby Guy Dillon, age 83, of Rocky Mount, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Hall Dillon; parents, Clifton and Dotsy Dillon; and sister, Evelyn Peters. Bobby retired with many years of service at DuPont and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.He is survived by his son, Steve and Shelia Dillon; grandson, Cameron Dillon; brother, Garnett Dillon (Nancy); one nephew; two nieces; and his many special golfing buddies.Many thanks to the employees of Dairy Queen for Bobby's early morning "hot" coffee. Also to the employees of the Hub Restaurant and Forty West Food Fare for their friendship to Bobby.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Ebenezer Baptist Church (2536 Six Mile Post Rd, Callaway, VA 24067). A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with Dr. Billy Shively officiating. His family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.