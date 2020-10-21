Betty "Bet" Lou Harris
October 15, 2020
Betty "Bet" Lou Harris, 78, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her home in Martinsville, Va.
Born June 15, 1942, in Cyclone, W. Va., she was the daughter of the late Lacy William Paynter and Viola Madge Lusk Paynter.
Betty retired from the Wyoming County School Board after thirty-two and a half years of service. During her lengthy career she worked at Road Branch Grade School, Berlin McKinney Elementary School and Oceana Middle School.
She had a very special relationship with her aunt and uncle, Audrey and Burton Perry.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, David Ray Paynter, Roger Paynter and Jackie Lee Paynter; her sister, Doris Ann Paynter Brown, her mother and father-in- law, Frank and Donna Harris; and a brother-in-law, Tommy Gene Harris.
Betty will be deeply missed by her loving husband of forty-seven years, John Harris; sister, Linda Sue Paynter Cook of Cyclone, sisters-in-law, Patti Harris of Nashville, TN and Pat Paynter of Cyclone; and special niece and nephew, Kristi and Chuck Cook.
The family would like to express a special thank you to all of those who took such wonderful care of Betty, Penny Page Totten, Valerie Carter, Shelby Holland, Angie Dillion Dr. Linda Buchanan, and Judy and Buddy Saunders.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Evans-Calfee Funeral Service, 1081 Cook Parkway in Oceana with the Rev. Charles "Chuck" Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Palm Memorial Gardens in Matheny. Visitation will be from 11am until the time of service.
.
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 21, 2020.