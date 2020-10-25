Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary B. Showalter
1929 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1929
DIED
October 20, 2020
Mary B. Showalter

December 25, 1929 - October 20, 2020

Mary B. Showalter, 90, of Chatham, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Sovah Health – Danville.

She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on December 25, 1929, the daughter of the late John Snead Brady and the late Frances Wilson Brady. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Showalter; an infant son, Brad Andrew Showalter; and a sister, Carol Caldwell.

Even though she had humble beginnings by being born at the end of The Great Depresion, Mary went on to live an interesting life. She documented this in her published autobiography "My Tumbleweed Life".

Mary is survived by a son, Bruce Showalter (Barbara) of Merced, Calif.; a daughter, Susan Holmes (James) of Chatham; grandchildren, Brittany Ingram (Derrick), Trevor Showalter, Joshua Stone (Jordan), Laura Showalter and John David Stone; a great-grandson, Caiden Stone.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Terry St. John, Dr. Joey McNeil and the Rev. Tony Beach officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Showalter family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. PRAYERS , LOVE KELLY , MILDRED BRYSON
Mildred Bryson
Friend
October 24, 2020
Susan and Family, so sorry to hear of Mary’s passing. Such a sweet lady. Enjoyed when she would come with your dad to volunteer in your classroom. Loved hearing her stories and our conversations. Hugs and prayers!
Doris Quinn
Friend
October 24, 2020