Ronald Cranston Flood



October 21, 2020



Ronald Cranston Flood, of Killeen, Texas transitioned on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Texas. He was born in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late James and Olivia Law Flood.



He was a United States Army veteran.



Ronald is survived by his sister, Cheryl Flood, of Martinsville, Va.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Carver Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tyler C. Millner, officiating.



A public viewing will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 12 Noon until 5 p.m., at Hines Funeral Services Chapel.



In accordance with CDC guidelines facial coverings and social distancing will be observed.



Hines Funeral Services, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 25, 2020.