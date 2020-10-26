Connie Cooke Jones
December 17, 1942 - October 24, 2020
Connie Cooke Jones, 77, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born December 17, 1942, in Franklin County to Irene and Will Mose Cooke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Elaine Cooke.
She was a faithful member of the Galilean House of Worship, and formerly a member at Snow Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
She graduated from Lee Wade High School and attended Winston-Salem State University. She retired from Dupont of Martinsville. After her retirement, she was a devoted member of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) Dan Valley Chapter, where she received the honor of Woman of the Year.
She is survived by her husband, Royal Jones; three sons, Christopher Cooke (Fanita); Royal Keith Jones (Catrenia), Eric DeVon Jones (Jessica); and four grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings, Dorothy Kidd (Randolph), Anna Christine Cook, Will Mose Cook Jr. (Katie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Public viewing will be held at Wright's Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Mayo Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with officiant Bishop Michael Penn.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 26, 2020.