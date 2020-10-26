Menu
David Lee Spencer
1941 - 2020
David Lee Spencer, age 78, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. David was born on November 1, 1941 in Henry County, a son of the late Johnson A. Spencer and the late Lessie Hudson Spencer. He was also predeceased by a sister, Frances S. Hodges and three brothers, Curtis E. Spencer, Clinton R. Spencer and Joseph "Jay" Spencer. He was employed by Stanley Furniture for many years. He was a member Mount Bethel United Methodist Church.

David is survived by his wife, Jane Moore Spencer; one sister, Jackie S. Coleman; one brother, Roger Spencer.

Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be only for family members and close friends which will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. J.D. Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com

Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Spencer Family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 26, 2020.
Oct
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, VA 24055
Janie, so sorry to hear of Lee's passing. He is resting now. Prayers for you and everyone. Love you.
Mary Dillon Kiser
October 25, 2020