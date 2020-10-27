Opal Boothe Shelton
Mrs. Opal Boothe Shelton, age 77, of Stuart, passed away at the home of her sister. She was born in Patrick County on July 11, 1943, to the late Grady Boothe and Orene Lawson Boothe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Clarence Shelton, and a niece, Jackie Fain.
Opal loved fishing, hiking, and taking care of her flowers. She also enjoyed riding around and eating out.
Surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Charlie Fain of Stuart; a brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Judy Boothe of Stuart; a niece, Sharon Gravely; and a nephew, Stevie Boothe.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 2 p.m., at New Hope Church of the Brethren with Pastor Rick Randall officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Flowers will be accepted. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 27, 2020.