Curtis Eugene Solomon
December 3, 1942 - October 25, 2020
Curtis Eugene Solomon, 77, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab.
He was born on December 3, 1942, in Henry County, Va., to the late John Thomas Solomon and Annie Harris Solomon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Mildred "Millie" Manuel.
Mr. Solomon attended Chatham Heights Christian Church and worked at E. I. DuPont.
He is survived by his daughters, Sonya Solomon Brink of Richmond, Va., and Sherry Lynn Solomon of Greensboro, N.C.; and brother, Thomas Junior Solomon of Martinsville, Va.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Tim Wood officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Solomon family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 27, 2020.