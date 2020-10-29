Vickie Laverne Bradley



July 15, 1960 - October 21, 2020



Ms. Vickie Laverne Bradley, 60, of Second St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at SOVAH Health Martinsville. She was born on July 15, 1960 in Martinsville, Va., the daughter of the late James L. Bradley, II, and the late Janie Elizabeth Greene Bradley.



In addition to her parents, Ms. Bradley was preceded in death by one son, Franklin D. Price; one daughter, Angelina Bradley; and two brothers, Tony Bradley and Jerry B. France.



Vickie was a graduate of Martinsville High School and was employed at Best Western for many years. She attended Pilgrim Baptist Church and she was a very loving and kindhearted person that loved her family and friends.



Those left to cherish her memory are five daughters, Shawanda Bradley, Victoria Bradley, Tiffany Bradley, Tomika Price and Ericka Bradley all of Martinsville, Va.; five sons, Marcus Bradley of Martinsville, Va., James "Charlie" (Treva) Bradley of Collinsville, Va., Donnell Bradley and Lydell Bradley both of Fountain, Colo., and Brandon Price of Martinsville, Va.; four sisters, Debra France of Fountain, Colo., Deloris Bradley, Michelle Turner (John), and Pamela Turner all of Martinsville, Va.; eight brothers, James Bradley III, Jerry Bradley, Tyrone Bradley (Ketiah), Dennis Bradley, Chris Bradley (Kim), Tim King, Mike King, all of Martinsville, Va., and Paige Turner Jr. of Greensboro, N.C.; 17 grandchildren; one aunt, Leanor Warren of Martinsville, Va.; special friend, Frankie Price of Martinsville, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Sinai Apostle Church, 7 Peters Street, Martinsville, Va. Bishop James C. Richardson Jr. will be officiating and Pastor Alfred Eccles, Eulogist.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 29, 2020.