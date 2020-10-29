Robert Shackelford Prillaman Jr.
Robert Shackelford Prillaman Jr., 69, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born October 13, 1951 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Robert Shackelford Prillaman Sr. and Estelle Prillaman.
Bob worked for DuPont for 17 years and was a teacher with Henry County Public Schools for 11 years.
He is survived by his son, Robert Scott Prillaman of Collinsville, Va.; sister, Ann Marie Gibson (Steve) of Martinsville, Va.; nephews, Andrew Gibson and Bryan Bolden; and special friend, Jenny Killen.
A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. The funeral will be private with burial at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the Prillaman family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 29, 2020.