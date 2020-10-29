Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Shackelford Prillaman Jr.
Robert Shackelford Prillaman Jr.

Robert Shackelford Prillaman Jr., 69, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home.

He was born October 13, 1951 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Robert Shackelford Prillaman Sr. and Estelle Prillaman.

Bob worked for DuPont for 17 years and was a teacher with Henry County Public Schools for 11 years.

He is survived by his son, Robert Scott Prillaman of Collinsville, Va.; sister, Ann Marie Gibson (Steve) of Martinsville, Va.; nephews, Andrew Gibson and Bryan Bolden; and special friend, Jenny Killen.

A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. The funeral will be private with burial at Roselawn Burial Park.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the Prillaman family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I’m very sorry for the families loss!! Robert just know that you and you family is in my thoughts and prayers!!
David McCloy
Friend
October 28, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. Mr. Prillaman was a very gracious neighbor and he was so good to daddy when he was alive. We all send our prayers and sympathy. Fly high Mr. Prillaman
Debbie Wright
Neighbor
October 28, 2020