Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kimberly Carol Manns
Kimberly Carol Manns

Kimberly Carol Manns, 48, of Martinsville passed on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
To: The Family Our thoughts and prayers are with you from afar during your time of sorrow. Kim was a wonderful, caring and loving woman. She will be truly missed by all that had the chance to meet such a beautiful soul. May all the wonderful memories you had with Kim be of some comfort to you. I pray God will be with each of you and easy your heavy hearts during your time sorrow. Know that I am with you in Heart and spirit and will continue to pray that Lord will pour his blessings upon you all. We will miss you Kim. Kim and Larry Wright
Kimberly Wright
November 1, 2020