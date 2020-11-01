To: The Family Our thoughts and prayers are with you from afar during your time of sorrow. Kim was a wonderful, caring and loving woman. She will be truly missed by all that had the chance to meet such a beautiful soul. May all the wonderful memories you had with Kim be of some comfort to you. I pray God will be with each of you and easy your heavy hearts during your time sorrow. Know that I am with you in Heart and spirit and will continue to pray that Lord will pour his blessings upon you all. We will miss you Kim. Kim and Larry Wright

Kimberly Wright November 1, 2020