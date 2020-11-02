Larry Thomas Bray Sr.
Larry Thomas Bray Sr., age 75, of 134 Commodore Court, Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Saturday morning, October 31, 2020, at SOVAH Martinsville Hospital.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Overlook Cemetery. Mr. Bray will lie-in-repose on Monday November 2, 2020, from 12 until 6 p.m. for anyone wanting to come by and pay their respects. The family will meet at other times at the home. The service will be live streamed on Fair Funeral Home's facebook page.
Larry was born on February 11, 1945, in Axton, Va., to the late Ollie Pete Bray Sr. and Flossie Wilson Bray. He was retired from Bassett-Walker as a supervisor. Most of all he loved his Lord and Savior. He cherished his time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grand children. Larry loved to hunt and fish. He and a friend killed over 1300 crows in one season. He was a devoted working man.
Preceding him in death along with his parents, were his first wife, Wanda Barham Bray; brothers, Webster, Calvin, Winfred and Melvin Bray; and sisters, Burnice B. Hardy, Elsie B. Manning, and Frances B. Wilson.
Surviving are his wife, Patsy Wingo Bray; sons, James Bray (Julie) of Eden, and Larry Bray, Jr. (LeAnne) of Bassett; daughters, Dale Mota (Marcos) of Ridgeway, and Dolly Harper (Wes) of Stoneville; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren.; brothers, Ollie Pete Bray Jr. of Martinsville, and Joseph Bray of Ridgeway; and sisters, Sally Arden of Greensboro, and Gloria Davis of Axton.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 2, 2020.