LaVonne Robertson Smith of Stanleytown, Virginia, age 83, passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1936 in Bassett, Virginia, the only child of D. B. Robertson and Lucille Clift Robertson.

LaVonne graduated from John D. Bassett High School in 1955, attended Mary Washington College, and received a B.S. degree in Education from the University of Virginia in 1959. She was an English teacher in the Norfolk, Virginia and the Henry County Public School Systems. She retired in 1997 after more than 30 years as an educator.

She was a lifetime member of Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church, where she attended and participated in many activities until the Methodist Conference closed the church in June, 2019, and her membership was transferred to Stanleytown United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Harry Fletcher Smith Jr.; three sons, Lindsey A. Smith and wife, Clare of Clemmons, N.C., Alan W. (Wenn) Smith and wife, Lynn of Chantilly, Va., Whitney F. Smith and wife, Tracy of Roanoke, Va.; and six grandchildren, Ashley, Kelly, Elizabeth, Griffin, Drew, and Hope.

In keeping with Covid-19 requirements, a graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Burial Park, 1307 Summit Avenue, SW, Roanoke, Va. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Social distancing rules will be observed and wearing of facial masks is requested. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bassett Historical Center, 3964 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, Virginia 24055, Stanleytown United Methodist Church, PO Box 206, Stanleytown, Virginia 24168, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, VA is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 3, 2020.
She was a lovely person. I first met her as an eighth grader. She was my English teacher. Many years later we were classmates in an oil painting class. We were painting Mabry´s Mill. She spoke lovingly of her family. God bless.
Susan Kanode
November 2, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. Lavonne was a wonderful person and great educator.
Francis and Karen Zehr
November 2, 2020
LaVonne was such a wonderful lady. She was such a good friend to my mother & dad. She will be terribly missed by so many in the community. Our deepest sympathy to you all.
Betsy White DuBois
November 2, 2020
I am terribly sorry to learn of LaVonne's passing; she was a wonderful person and a good friend. My thoughts are with you all. God bless.
Marti Oliver
November 2, 2020
LaVonne was teaching at Bassett when I came there as a first year teacher. She was a great mentor, always willing to share. We had continued to exchange Christmas greetings over the years. Thoughts and prayers for the family that she loved dearly. She loved talking about her grandchildren.
Melody C. Margrave
November 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my you thoughts and prayers.
Bonnie Underwood Wagoner
November 2, 2020
To: Fletcher and sons and their families.So sorry to hear of LaVonne's transition. Over the years we shared many conversations about our children that I feel I know you. I am sure you know that we both continued to meet several times a year with Carver alumni . These were fun times for each of us.Protect the memories in your hearts. Blessings and Peace.
Jean Hairston
November 2, 2020
Our condolences to your family. She was a inspiration to everyone who knew her and such a sweet person as well. Her legacy lives on with her husband and three wonderful children.
Lisa Arendall Langston
November 2, 2020