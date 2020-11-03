Marilyn King Williams



June 7, 1932 - October 27, 2020



Marilyn King Williams departed this life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in her home in hospice care in Randallstown, Md., affectionally known as "Ducie" (a nickname dubbed by her late brother (Roy).



She was born in Martinsville, Henry County, Va. and was the last of six children (Sarah, Roberta, Roy, Divas and Adelaide) born to the late Thomas King and Victoria Flood on June 7, 1932. She received her early education in Martinsville, Virginia at the elementary school, Henry County Training School and Albert Harris High School in 1949. This was the first class to graduate. She enrolled and graduated at Hampton Institute (University) 1953 with a B.S degree in Elementary Education.



She began her teaching career in Henry County at the Irisburg Elementary school in Axton, Virginia remaining there for six years. She met and married her "soul mate", the late Howard "Chappie" Williams and relocated to Maryland in 1959. To this union was born sons, Michael and David who were devoted caregivers to their parents.



Marilyn continued her teaching career in Baltimore City as a special need's teacher at Francis M. Wood # 178. While there she was selected to participate in an experimental reading program from the University of Maryland. This program tested whether new book published by individuals from University of Maryland were age appropriate in subject and vocabulary control for older students with low reading levels.



After one year at Francis M Wood school, Marilyn was transferred to the newly built Harlem Park Junior High later Middle School #78, where she taught Science, Reading and Math to special needs students. At Harlem Park, she had the opportunity to become acting Dept. Head of Special Education. She was also selected to demonstrate in workshop to her colleagues how to teach non-reader in junior high setting. To stay abreast of current trends in education and teaching, Marilyn attended the University of Maryland and Coppin's State and various workshops, earning credits for a master equivalence degree.



She enjoyed playing Bridge, pinochle and bargain shopping. She was a member of the Baltimore Alpha Wives where she served as their historian. Marilyn was also a member of The Gardenia Bridge Club. Marilyn was baptized at St. Marks Church in Baltimore City, while there she participated in the Summer Feeding Program and various other ministries. When St. Marks closed, she transferred to Epworth United Methodist Chapel serving on the Usher Board until her health declined.



Marilyn was a "staunch" supporter of family and friends. Family dinners and gatherings was one of her passions for holidays. She was also very generous in supporting the needs of family and friends.



She leaves behind to mourn her two devoted sons, Michael of Randallstown, Md. and David of Washington, D.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.



The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Williams will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in the Chapel of Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133, where the family will receive friends from 2 until 2:30 p.m. with services to follow. The interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on a later date.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 3, 2020.