Phyllis Jean Shackett Fleming
October 2, 1946 - October 27, 2020
Phyllis Jean Shackett Fleming, 74, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1946 in Moberly Missouri to Roy Allen Lessly and Doris Lee Adcock. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald S. Shackett; son, Donald Allen Shackett; her second husband, Stanford Jerome Fleming; and stepson, Aaron Fleming.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Brenda Dunwoody; son-in-law, Army Colonel James Dunwoody; grandsons, Army CPT Robert Dunwoody and Christopher Dunwoody; son, Army CSM Kelly Shackett and daughter-in-law, Lesley Shackett; granddaughters, Amber Myers, Hannah Shackett and Hayden Shackett; great-grandchildren, Emma and Claire Dunwoody, and Allan and Landon Myers; stepdaughter, Vanessa Stanley and her children.
Phyllis was very proud of her and her family's military service. She was among the first group of women to ever serve in the regular branch of the Army and not in the women's Army Corp.
Mrs. Fleming was a professor at Patrick Henry Community College and was a member of Fieldale United Methodist Church.
A private service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Women in Military for America Memorial at www.womensmemorial.org
Additionally a check may be sent in memory to: Military Women's Memorial 200 N. Glebe Rd. Suite 400, Arlington, Va. 22203.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville, Va.
