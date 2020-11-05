Menu
David F. Hunt Sr.
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
David F. Hunt Sr.

October 21, 1941 - October 31, 2020

David F. Hunt Sr., 79, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with his Lord and reunited with his devoted wife, passing peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, October 31, 2020. The son of the late Posie T. Hunt and Helen Hunt of Rocky Mount, Va. David was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Marie A. Hunt of Rocky Mount, Va. and brother-in law, Vernon Angle.

David is survived by his son, David F. Hunt II and his wife, Carla R. Hunt of Powhatan, Va.; daughter, Kim M. Bowers and her husband, Paul Bowers of Midlothian, Va.; granddaughters, Destiny R. Hunt and Lily Ann Bowers; sister, Phyllis Wood (Kermit Wood); brother, Richard Hunt (Judy Hunt); sister-in-law, Faye Mills (Allen Mills, deceased): brother-in-law, David Angle; brother-in-law, Mike Angel (Connie) and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

David served proudly in the United States Air Force in the Medical Services and later worked and retired from Reynolds Aluminum can division working on laboratory analysis of drink container designs. David later worked for Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service. David was a generous man, giving of his time and money. He was patriotic and proud of his United States military service. He enjoyed playing golf, loved animals, and meeting new people and always proud of his children and grandchildren and most of all loved and missed his wife, Marie.

Friends are invited to visit from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10) N. Chesterfield, VA 23234. David's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Morrissett Chapel. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd. Amelia, VA 23002. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project through his memorial page https://inmemof.org/david-foster-hunt-sr

Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service

6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, VA 23234 www.Morrissett.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
November 5, 2020