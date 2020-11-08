Menu
Linda Fitz Randolph Clark

January 13, 1939 - November 3, 2020

Linda Fitz Randolph Clark, 81, of Martinsville, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on January 13, 1939, to Theodore Fitz Randolph and Carolyn Widmann Randolph, both deceased. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Javes in 1981.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Scudder (Martin), of Pilot, Va.; their son, Chris (Melanie), of Ft. Bliss, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Jessalyn, Taylor and Hialeah. Also surviving is her son, Theodore (Kerry) Javes, of Gainsville, Va.; their children, Seth and Luci Javes; and Linda's sister, Christie Williams (Steve), of Summerville, S.C. She is also survived by devoted friends, Susie Pool and Angie Nolen.

Linda spent her career teaching guitar, a vocation she felt helped her retain her own youthfulness. She loved each person who shared their talents with her and she delighted in their progress.

She also held a special place in her heart for animals, sharing a devotion with them not unlike her fondness for students. she leaves behind Geebee and LuLu.

Linda expressed the desire that, in lieu of flowers, her friends remember and honor her by donating to the Kings Mountain Animal Clinic Humane Fund, 5086 Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, 24078 ,the Martinsville/Henry Count SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112 or the Rooster Walk Scholarship Fund in Linda's honor.

Any services will be private.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
You were one amazing and coolest lady that we have known. Tyler and I enjoyed taking lessons with you back in the day it was momma and son time. We both had a blessed learning from you Linda and loved them big poodles you had. My you Rest In Peace my friend love you and we will always have precious memories of you.
Tim, Teresa & Tyler Lumpkin
November 5, 2020
Your love of teaching music, your family, all your students who were also your friends. And we can not forget your love of animals. You will be sadly missed.
GAIL WEATHERALL
November 5, 2020