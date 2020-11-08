Linda Fitz Randolph Clark
January 13, 1939 - November 3, 2020
Linda Fitz Randolph Clark, 81, of Martinsville, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on January 13, 1939, to Theodore Fitz Randolph and Carolyn Widmann Randolph, both deceased. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Javes in 1981.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Scudder (Martin), of Pilot, Va.; their son, Chris (Melanie), of Ft. Bliss, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Jessalyn, Taylor and Hialeah. Also surviving is her son, Theodore (Kerry) Javes, of Gainsville, Va.; their children, Seth and Luci Javes; and Linda's sister, Christie Williams (Steve), of Summerville, S.C. She is also survived by devoted friends, Susie Pool and Angie Nolen.
Linda spent her career teaching guitar, a vocation she felt helped her retain her own youthfulness. She loved each person who shared their talents with her and she delighted in their progress.
She also held a special place in her heart for animals, sharing a devotion with them not unlike her fondness for students. she leaves behind Geebee and LuLu.
Linda expressed the desire that, in lieu of flowers, her friends remember and honor her by donating to the Kings Mountain Animal Clinic Humane Fund, 5086 Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, 24078 ,the Martinsville/Henry Count SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112 or the Rooster Walk Scholarship Fund in Linda's honor.
Any services will be private.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.