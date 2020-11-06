Judy Lane Rigney Meeks
Judy Lane Rigney Meeks, 74, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born on February 5, 1946, in Callands, Va., to the late Earnest Dillard Rigney and Rachel Catherine Amos Rigney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Thurman Meeks; and brother, Jackie Rigney.
Mrs. Meeks worked as a CNA in various healthcare positions around Henry County and was a member of Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville, Va.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Meeks of Collinsville, Va.; sons, Earnest Meeks (Karren) and Anthony Meeks (Ruth Ann) both of Martinsville, Va.; sister, Debbie Rigney and fiancé Douglas Fulcher of Ridgeway, Va.; brother, Jerry Rigney (Mavis) of Axton, Va.; grandchildren, Chris Meeks, Josh M. Meeks, Cody S. Meeks, Chrissy Lineberry, and Jennifer Wade; and great-grandchildren, Joey Meeks, Elsie Meeks, Easton Meeks, Hayle Hylton, and Grant Lineberry.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Henry Memorial Park with Minister Tim Wood officiating. A viewing will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Stone Memorial Christian Church. The family will not be present at the church, but will receive friends at Mrs. Meeks' home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, VA 24078.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the Meeks family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 6, 2020.