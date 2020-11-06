Earline HairstonNovember 3, 2020Earline Hairston, 69, of Martin Ln, Axton, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at UNC Rockingham Hospital, Eden, N.C. Ms. Hairston leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, one daughter, three sisters and one brother.A graveside service for Ms. Hairston will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Giles Family Cemetery, Norman Lane, Axton, Va., with Minister Arnold Bullock officiating. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hairston Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering and social distancing will be required.Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.