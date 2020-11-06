Deacon Nathaniel Wycliffe Carter Sr.July 16, 1932 - November 3, 2020Deacon Nathaniel Wycliffe Carter Sr., 88, of Martinsville, Virginia transitioned from Earth to Glory on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1932, to the late Frederick and Alma W. Carter.Deacon Nathaniel is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Gladys P. Carter of the home; one son, Sandy T. Carter (Kathy); two daughters, Cynthia R. Brooks and Sharon C. Echols (Sherman) all of Martinsville; four sisters, Janice Kirby (John), Ada Carter, Siberia Hairston, and Senora Mahan; four sisters-in-law, Doris Carter, Elizabeth Carter, Sally Mahan, and Barbara Bleecker; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.A funeral service for Deacon Nathaniel will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Sinai Apostle Church in Martinsville, Va., with Bishop J.C. Richardson Jr. officiating. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering and social distancing will be required.Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.