Mildred Elizabeth Hairston Jamison
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Mildred Elizabeth Hairston Jamison

October 29, 1930 - November 1, 2020

Mildred Elizabeth Hairston Jamison, 90, passed on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1930 to the late Robert A. Hairston and Estelle Flippin Hairston.

She is survived a daughter, Janice Jamison; sons, Douglas and Howard Jamison.

Graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, Hairston Family Cemetery, 193 Tender Lane, Cascade, VA 24069, the Rev. Andrew Adams officiating.

Norris Funeral Services, Danville.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Hairston Family Cemetery
193 Tender Lane, Cascade, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
