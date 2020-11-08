Boyd Wilbur Gray
December 24, 1927 - November 5, 2020
Boyd Wilbur Gray, 92 of Ridgeway, Va., died on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his home. Mr. Gray was born on December 24, 1927 in Macon, N.C. to the late Lillian (Robertson) Gray and Stafford Washington "Bud" Gray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Gray King of Norlina, N.C., Margaret Ownbey of Bristol, Va. and brother, Ben Gray of Martinsville, Va.
After serving in the military, Gray invested in a service station but soon relocated from Macon, N.C. to the Martinsville area to work for Southern Discount Financial Lenders. Eventually, he became the financial manager of Baptist Lumber Company before becoming the regional manager for Spruance Southern developing high end stains used by furniture manufacturers in Bassett, Martinsville, Galax, and the Piedmont Triad.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Martinsville where he served as a deacon and loved his Sunday School. He was a longtime member of the Fontaine Ruritan Club, Volunteer Fire Department, Scout leader, Memorial Hospital Volunteer and friend to the many neighborhood kids of Marrowbone Heights.
He served on the USS Glynn in the United States Navy at the close of World War II and was an avid gardener, golfer and fisherman throughout his life. Many neighbors loved to visit his garden, as it made him happy to share his harvest.
Mr. Gray is survived by his wife of over 68 years, Jean Mulchi Gray of the home; son, Jeff Gray of Thomasville, N.C.; and daughter, Dr. Sherri Gray Lewis and son-in-law, Kevin of Ridgeway; grandchildren, Dustin Marshall, Anna Gray Lewis, and Ellie Lewis; great-grandchildren, Justice Marshall and Kylee Marshall; and many beloved brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., at McKee Stone Funeral Home on Friday, November 13, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. Attendees are asked to follow all COVID 19 precautions as outlined by the CDC and by our state.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 8, 2020.